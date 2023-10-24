Home States Odisha

'Hamoon' intensifies into severe cyclone, no major impact likely in Odisha

It is likely to weaken gradually while moving northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around Tuesday evening

Satellite image taken between 9:00 am and 9:26 am IST shows the location of Cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea, Cyclone Hamoon in the Bay of Bengal, on Oct. 24, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Cyclonic storm 'Hamoon' has intensified into a severe cyclone, but no major impact is expected in Odisha, as it crosses the state's coast from a distance of about 200 km, the Met Department said.

"It is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm in a few hours as the system moves in the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 21 kmph," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually while moving northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around Tuesday evening as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, the weather office said.

'Hamoon' lay centered at 5.30 am at about 230 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), 280 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 410 km southwest of Chittagong (Bangladesh), it said.

"The cyclone, which passes in the sea, will remain about 200 km from Odisha coast and therefore, no major impact is expected in the state other than light to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas," a Met Department official said.

