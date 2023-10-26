Assaulted by student, injured teacher succumbs in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 32-year-old lecturer who had sustained head injuries after being allegedly assaulted by a student over a petty issue succumbed while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla on the wee hours of Wednesday.

While the incident had taken place on February 22 this year at PKSS degree college of Katapali area under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda, the deceased lecturer identified as Amit Barik, a resident of Budipadar in Jharsuguda, was ever since undergoing treatment.

According to reports, on the day of incident, while Barik was taking class, the accused student identified as Dinesh Sahi (24) reached late. Subsequently, as Barik tried to confront Dinesh for coming late, the latter did not respond appropriately leading to an argument between them.

As their altercation intensified, Dinesh punched Amit near his temple, injuring him. While Amit fainted on the spot, some school staff caught hold of Dinesh and informed the police. Later police took Dinesh into custody. He was later arrested and forwarded to court.

On the other hand, Amit was first rushed to Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla where he was undergoing treatment. He eventually died at VIMSAR, Burla on Wednesday.

A pall of gloom has descended on the family following Barik’s death. A family member of the deceased said, “Amit was the sole bread winner of his family. The incident has left the family in a state of shock. We want the police to book the accused under section 302 and give him appropriate punishment as per law. We also demand a job for any of the two younger brothers of Amit so that they can manage the family.”

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jharsuguda, Nirmal Mohapatra said, “At the time of the incident, a case was registered under section 307 of the IPC and the youth was arrested for attempt to murder. He was released on bail later. We will now turn the case to section 302 and file the chargesheet. Dinesh will face re-arrest once formalities are completed.”

