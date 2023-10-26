Coveted agriculture award for Odia scientist

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia agriculture scientist Dr Swati Nayak has received the prestigious Norman Borlaug Field Award 2023 for her innovative research and application in the field of food and nutrition.She received the award that carries a cash reward of USD 10,000 at Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday.

The award is given by the World Food Prize Foundation to an individual under 40 for exceptional and science-based achievement in international agriculture and food production. Nayak, who now works as a scientist and South Asia lead for seed system and product management at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Manila, is the second Indian and first Odia to receive the award.

“A lot of ground effort is needed in terms of community awareness, social mobilisation, skill and capacity development to take scientific innovations in agriculture to the last mile farmers, especially smallholders.

The award will boost our team in implementing the innovative models,” she said.

A native of Bhubaneswar, she and her team have created innovative solutions amid climate change by scaling up improved rice varieties, innovations in seed systems and climate-smart technologies.

Fondly known as ‘Bihana Didi’ (seed sister), Dr Nayal had introducing drought-tolerant rice variety ‘Shahabhagi Dhan’.

