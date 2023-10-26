Female elephant dies after being hit by train in Odisha

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a sub-adult female elephant died after being hit by a train in the early hours on Wednesday near Palasa and Jagannathpur villages in Keonjhar district’s Bamebari and Nayagarh beats. The accident occurred on the railway track that runs between Nayagarh and Jurudi railway stations.

Despite a caution order, the collision took place reportedly due to reduced visibility owing to morning fog.

Suspected to be 30-year-old, the elephant most likely was making her way from the Kalimati forest section towards the Keonjhar forest range when the accident took place. A goods train traveling from Nayagarh towards Jurudi station struck the elephant while she was crossing the railway track near Palasa.

After local villagers informed forest officials about the accident, Keonjhar DFO HD Dhanraj, along with an additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) from Bhubaneswar and the range officer of Champua, joined railway officials at the accident scene.

After a post-mortem, the elephant’s carcass was disposed of in accordance with established procedures.

Investigation is on with ACF Ashok Das designated the inquiry officer. Railway Police Force and local police also arrived at the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

