Four dead, 3 injured in road accident in Odisha

As a result of the crash, four of them died on the spot while the other three persons sustained critical injuries.

Published: 26th October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a tragic accident, four persons died while three others sustained critical injuries after the two-wheelers they were travelling on collided head-on with another bike, on Tuesday under Boden police limits in Nuapada district.

While the deceased have been identified by the police as Demanta Majhi (18) and Pinku Majhi (17) of Kamlamal village, Hemananda Majhi (15) of Bhimapadar village and  Rohit Majhi (24) of  Bhainsadani village, the three injured are Gunasagar Majhi (30), of Ghatmal village, Mohanlal Majhi (22) and Krushna Chandra Majhi (22) of Bhimapadar village.

According to police, the accident took place near Rajpur under Boden police limits, late in the night around 1.45 am. The four deceased were returning after attending a cultural programme on Dusshera night on their motorcycle. However, another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with their vehicle.

As a result of the crash, four of them died on the spot while the other three persons sustained critical injuries. Subsequently, passersby informed the police and rushed the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, police reached the spot and seized the dead bodies. Boden IIC, Gobind Majhi said, “The injured are still undergoing treatment at Nuapada DHH. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families after autopsy.”

