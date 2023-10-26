Rape survivor gets threat calls from accused UTP

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The anganwadi worker who was allegedly raped and blackmailed in January 2022, has alleged that she got threat calls from the accused, currently an under trial prisoner ( UTP) in Kujang sub jail. In the calls, the caller allegedly threatened to eliminate her and her family members.

According to sources, the UTP Suryakant Das allegedly called her up on October 6 and abused her in obscene language. He blackmailed her and threatened to kill her and family members after getting bail from the court, the anganwadi worker alleged. Frightened, she reportedly changed her SIM card with her husband Raju Majumudar’s phone. But the calls kept coming on October 12 and 18 too, she further alleged.

Meanwhile, Majumudar lodged an FIR in Paradip Model police station and a case was registered against Das under section 294, 506 and 507 IPC last Monday. SI of Paradip model police station RN Behera said police are investigating the case.

On January 29, 2022, the 26-year-old anganwadi worker was allegedly raped by Das, who also blackmailed the woman for over a year and extorted over Rs 6 lakh from her. The accused, was arrested by Paradip Model police after the lady lodged a complaint.

