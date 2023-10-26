Two killed in broad daylight violence at Kunduli market

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Feud between families led to violence and retaliation which claimed two lives as blood was spilled at a tribal market in Kunduli under Pottangi police limits on Wednesday. It started with attack on 30-year-old Gobardhan Pandka of Tema village.

Pandka had gone to Kunduli Hatpada in the morning on some personal work when Jagulu Rudi and his son Raj Kumar Rudi allegedly attacked him with a spear-like weapon. He died on the spot.

As the news spread, the family members of Pandka gathered and headed to the spot looking for the two assailants who then came under attack. Raj Kumar was bludgeoned to death while Jagulu sustained serious injuries. Pottangi police rushed to the spot but by then, it was too late.

Sensing escalation of the incident, two platoons of police force were deployed at the spot. Both the bodies were sent for autopsy in Kunduli and Pottangi CHCs as tension continued to prevail. After the two murders, no male members were found in the area apprehending police action.

Police said, the conflict appeared to be over past enmity. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar informed that force was deployed as a measure to check further untoward incident in the area.“Police are investigating the real cause behind the murder and it will be revealed once the investigation is complete. Police are also looking at their past animosity angle,” he said. The double murder sent panic waves in the region and the locals preferred to remain indoors despite festive atmosphere.

