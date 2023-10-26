Woman gang raped in front of husband in Odisha, one held

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: In a ghastly recurrence of crime against women, a married woman was allegedly gang raped by four persons in front of her husband in a jungle near Kankadahad of Dhenkanal district on the night of October 21. Bhuban police have arrested one person in connection with the incident while three others are at large. The rape survivor is a Plus Three student.

The arrest was made basing on the FIR lodged by the husband of the victim. “We are on the look out for the remaining three persons allegedly involved in the crime,” police said.According to police, the 28-year-old woman along with her husband was headed to Kankadahad by a motorcycle when the incident took place. The four miscreants in another motorcycle intercepted them. They first beat up the husband and tied him to a tree with a rope. They then dragged the woman into the jungle and repeatedly raped her before fleeing.

The woman and her husband, on the next day, lodged an FIR in Bhuban police station about the incident, police added. Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said, “Basing on the FIR, we have arrested one person out of four involved in the crime. The victim was sent for medical examination and massive manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining culprits. We hope to nab the absconding criminals soon.”

The rape survivor’s husband works in Sukinda in Jajpur district.

