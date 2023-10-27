10-year-old girl raped by lady teacher’s father in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher’s father in a village under Kujang police limits. Police, on Wednesday, arrested two persons including the 52-year-old father of the teacher, in this connection.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor’s parents, nearly 15 to 20 students including girls went to a lady teacher’s house at Balitutha for daily tuition. In the absence of the teacher, her father taught the students. However, taking advantage of his daughter’s absence, prime accused Subash Muduli allegedly raped the minor girl, a Class VI student, at regular intervals, the complaint said.

Last Monday, as the girl felt pain in her abdomen, her parents took her to Balitutha Primary Health Centre for treatment. That is when the matter came to the fore. When her parents asked her, the girl narrated her ordeal and named Muduli as the perpetrator of the crime.

The father of the minor immediately lodged an FIR with Kujang police station. Police registered a case and detained Muduli for interrogation. It was during interrogation that Muduli disclosed the complicity of his colleague Rabindra Das, 50, in the crime.

The victim’s statement has been recorded and she was sent for detailed medical examination. “We have arrested the two accused for their involvement in the case. They have been forwarded to the court on the day. Further investigation is underway,” said IIC of Kujang police station Rasmi Ranjan Das.

