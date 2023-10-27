Guidelines issued for plot allocation in Baliyatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration on Thursday issued guidelines for the allocation of plots for setting up stalls in Baliyatra-2023. As per the guidelines, registration for allotment of plots to patrons will be done from October 30 to November 3 at Barabati Palace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The maps of Upper and Lower Baliyatra ground will be available at the conference hall of Barabati Palace and also on websites www.baliyatra.org and www.cuttack.nic.in.

Those who avail plots measuring 1,000 sq feet to 5,000 sq feet will be considered as gold patrons and those availing 5,000 sq feet to 10,000 sq feet as premium patrons. The patrons will be allocated plots on a first come first serve basis and they will have to pay Rs 500 per sq feet of land. The brands and logos of patrons will be propagated not only in the Baliyatra festival but also on social media and the website promoting the trade fair. Other traders, institutions and individuals will be able to avail plots measuring less than 1000 sq. ft through auction with a minimum bidding price amounting to Rs 50 per sq feet. They can avail the details of the auction of a plot for Baliyatra on the websites www.baliyatra.org and www.cuttack.nic.in.

Each trader, institution and individual will have to make a maximum of three choices and deposit a minimum of Rs 5,000 each towards the registration fee along with the application from November 4 to November 10 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Swings and other joy ride operators will have to deposit minimum registration fee of Rs 25,000 and plots will be allocated through auction with minimum bidding price of Rs 30 per sq feet. Makeshift vendors shall have to deposit Rs 1,000 towards registration and availing permission for vending in the Baliyatra festival.

