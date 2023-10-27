Injured father on trolley, minor girl pedals 50 km in Odisha

Home States Odisha

According to the girl, doctors at Bhadrak hospital advised her to go back home and come after a week for her father’s surgery.

Sujata Sethi with her injured father | Express

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: In a heart-rending incident, a 14-year-old girl pedalled a trolley rickshaw, carrying her injured father, for about 50 km to seek treatment for him. On Thursday, she was seen carrying her father back home on the trolley in the absence of an ambulance when she caught the attention of locals.

The girl, Sujata Sethi, was on her way home to Nadigan village, about 35 kilometres from Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH), when her plight drew the attention of passersby near Mahatab Chhak in Bhadrak town. By then, she had made two such trips carrying her father.

On October 22, Sujata carried her father Sambunatha to Dhamnagar Hospital, 14 km from her village in the trolley after he sustained injuries in a group clash. However, on doctors’ advice, she had to travel another 35 km with her father to Bhadrak DHH the next day.

According to the girl, doctors at Bhadrak hospital advised her to go back home and come after a week for her father’s surgery.“I decided to return with my father on the trolley as I do not have money to hire a private vehicle,” she said.  

She started pedalling back from the hospital to her village, when, after two kilometres she was noticed by some journalists who inquired about her plight. When they asked Bhadrak chief district medical officer (CDMO) Santanu Patra to arrange an ambulance for Sambunatha, he said, the hospital does not have any provision for an ambulance service to take patients back home.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallick and former Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Das reached the spot to take stock of the situation. On their intervention, an ambulance was arranged to carry him back to the hospital. The CDMO also arranged for Sambunatha’s stay at the hospital till his surgery was conducted and he recovered.

