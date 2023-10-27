Home States Odisha

Let student appear Sanskrit exam again: Odisha HC to BSE

The single judge bench of Justice A K Mohapatra said the action does not call for any interference by this court at this stage as the Board had acted in terms of their regulation.

Orissa High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to interfere in a case in which the Odisha Board of Secondary Examination (BSE) had not published the high school certificate (HSC) examination - 2022 result of a student of Badamba Girls’ High School after detecting different handwritings in her answer script in Sanskrit paper. During the inquiry, it was found that an examiner had written the answers in the answer book of the student.

However, the high court recently directed the BSE to make arrangements for the student to appear in the Sanskrit Paper again and publish the results immediately. One Rani Nayak had filed a petition with the grievance that the HSC examination result of her daughter was arbitrarily not published on the ground that different handwritings were detected in her answer script in Sanskrit paper.

The single judge bench of Justice A K Mohapatra said the action does not call for any interference by this court at this stage as the Board had acted in terms of their regulation. On examination of the answer book, two different handwritings were found in the answer script. The Board authorities had stated that during the inquiry one Ganapati Das, who had evaluated the answer script of the daughter of the petitioner had admitted that he had written the answers in her answer book.

“However, since it has been admitted by the examiner that he had written the answers in the answer book, the entire blame cannot be put on the petitioner’s daughter. In such view of the matter, this court deems it proper to direct the Board authorities to make necessary arrangements, as expeditiously as possible, thereby enabling the petitioner to appear in the paper once again and after such examination the final result be published forthwith,” Justice Mohapatra said in his October 19 order.

