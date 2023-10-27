Odisha: ASI’s kin denies SP’s claims, insists murder conspiracy

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Controversy over the mysterious death of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police Alice Narmi Lugun refuses to die down with her husband and relatives firmly reiterating the murder allegation even after police’s declaration that she died of asphyxia due to excited delirium.

Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, citing the postmortem report and opinion of the experts of the Forensic Medicine department of AIIMS had on October 21 ruled out murder charges and declared the ASI died due to excited delirium.

Meanwhile, Alice’s husband Sanjay Lakra and two relatives Jaswant Lakra and Sushant Mund on Thursday claimed that excited delirium is not recognised by WHO and asked why the SP chose to withdraw the murder charges instead of letting the court determine the appropriate course of action.

“The ASI’s right cheek was swollen as it was from local contusion. With reference to the postmortem report and expert opinion of AIIMS, we want to know the cause, nature and manner of bilateral pleural effusion,” they said questioning whether an individual with such condition can perform normal duty.

They also questioned if the bilateral pleural effusion was caused by blunt trauma to the chest resulting in hemothorax and had the back muscle of the thorax dissected to rule out any deep muscular contusion.

They further asked the SP to clarify if it was possible that Lugun died of cardiac arrest after a hard and blunt force impact in the chest. They stated the hard and blunt force impact on the thorax might have given rise to substernal hematoma and red pleural effusion and if not, to kindly cite other reasons for substernal hematoma without hard and blunt force on the thorax.

“We have lost faith in the SP after he repeatedly insisted there was no link between the mysterious deaths of the assistant collector (AC) Sushmita Minz on September 19 and Lugun,” they stated. Lugun’s husband and relatives further pointed out that police only showed limited video footage of the hotel from September 17 night to September 19 morning where the AC stayed.

They questioned what the AC was doing at the Uditnagar police station on September 18 at midnight just hours before her mysterious death and if Lugun was there with her. They urged the Rourkela SP to provide a truthful account of the case in a week, refrain from withdrawing the murder charge and reiterate the demand for a CBI inquiry in the case.

The ASI had died under mysterious circumstances while performing duty at a road rage incident near the RMC office on the ring road within Uditnagar police limits on October 01 late afternoon. Later on her family’s insistence, a murder case was registered at Uditnagar police station.

