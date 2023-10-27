Odisha: Farmers fear crop failure amid drought conditions

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Upbeat last month in the hope for a bountiful paddy harvest, the farmers in Ganjam district now find themselves facing uncertainty due to lack of rain or irrigation water. Adequate water is imperative for the growth of the paddy crop during this critical phase. However, the absence of irrigation facilities and the persisting drought-like conditions have led to most standing paddy crops in the district gradually turning yellow.

To address the crisis, Ganjam collector Dibyajyoti Parida convened a review meeting on Thursday and instructed irrigation officials to initiate measures to supply water to the paddy fields. He also urged officials to explore permanent solution to the water crisis for irrigation purposes.

Parida informed that the Chief Minister’s Office has received 179 grievances from the district regarding irrigation water crisis, and after review, these complaints have been forwarded to the irrigation department for necessary action. “Accordingly, direction has been issued by the CMO to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the grievances and the initiation of measures to implement them in the coming year. Additionally, officials have been asked to submit an action taken report (ATR) within 15 days,” the collector stated.

During the review, the chief development officer V Keerti Vasan and engineers from the irrigation and lift irrigation departments were present.The extent of potential losses has not been estimated yet as assessments are still ongoing, officials said.

This year, a target was set to cultivate 4.05 lakh hectare of land, including 1.79 hectares for paddy. Delayed transplantation due to inadequate rainfall in the initial stages was followed by sufficient rain in mid-August to September, which allowed for paddy transplantation to be completed. Currently, paddy plants have reached the flowering stage, but due to the lack of water, they have begun to wither in all 22 blocks across the district, informed Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha secretary Simanchal Nahak.

“Cracks show in low-lying agricultural lands and the worst-affected blocks include Rangeilunda, Kodala, Khalikote, Patrapur, Hinjili, Digapahandi, Chatrapur, Ganjam, among others,” said Nahak. He said despite repeated appeals, no steps have been taken for the renovation of reservoirs in the district. “The agriculture officials do not engage with farmers, neither do they come up with proactive solutions in the current situation,” he alleged.

