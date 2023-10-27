Two arrested for ATM card fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bayree police, on Thursday, arrested two persons of a gang that had allegedly been duping gullible and elderly people in the guise of helping them to withdraw money and then swapping their ATM cards with fake ones at the ATM kiosks on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Purna Chandra Mallik (24) of Girigotha Sasan in Kendrapara district and Kanhu Charan Malik (25) of Asureswar village in Cuttack district, police said. As many as 34 ATM cards, three mobile phones, a cash of `55,000 and one motorcycle have been recovered from the accused.

Police said the accused were looting people, especially senior citizens by swapping their ATM cards. After a number of cases were reported in this connection, Jajpur SP, Vineet Agarwal formed a special squad to catch the looters.

On Tuesday, police intercepted the two youths while they were riding bikes at high speed on the NH suspiciously. The cops then took them to the police station for interrogation. During questioning, they confessed to having targeted vulnerable and senior citizens to carry out the fraud. They were arrested and forwarded to court.

