Home States Odisha

Two arrested for ATM card fraud in Odisha

On Tuesday, police intercepted the two youths while they were riding bike in high speed on the NH suspiciously.

Published: 27th October 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Visa, ATM card

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bayree police, on Thursday, arrested two persons of a gang that had allegedly been duping gullible and elderly people in the guise of helping them to withdraw money and then swapping their ATM cards with fake ones at the ATM kiosks on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Purna Chandra Mallik (24) of Girigotha Sasan in Kendrapara district and Kanhu Charan Malik (25) of Asureswar village in Cuttack district, police said. As many as 34 ATM cards, three mobile phones, a cash of `55,000 and one motorcycle have been recovered from the accused.

Police said the accused were looting people, especially senior citizens by swapping their ATM cards. After a number of cases were reported in this connection, Jajpur SP, Vineet Agarwal formed a special squad to catch the looters.

On Tuesday, police intercepted the two youths while they were riding bikes at high speed on the NH suspiciously. The cops then took them to the police station for interrogation. During questioning,  they confessed to having targeted vulnerable and senior citizens to carry out the fraud. They were arrested and forwarded to court.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM card fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp