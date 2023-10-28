AP intrudes into Kotia village again, conducts health camp at Dhulipadar

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) administration on Friday organised another mega health camp at Dhulipadar village in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block, in yet another brazen display of intrusion.The AP health officials were, however, forced to return after Pottangi block development officer (BDO) SK Patnaik intervened.

Sources said the health staff belonged to Tanam community health centre in Salur block in AP’s Vizianagaram district. The camp was being organised under Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme of the neighbouring government.

The team reportedly conducted the health camp for residents of Dhulipadar, Talasembi, Uppersembi, Neradivalsa and Tadivalsa. Besides distributing medicines, the medical staff also made door-to-door visits to monitor the health of the people residing in these areas.

Soon after the matter came to light, an official team of Pottangi led by BDO SK Patnaik reached the spot and questioned the AP officials over their right to conduct the health camp in the region and subsequently, the latter were forced to return.“The health camp was being organised in Dhulipadar village by the health staff of AP but they returned soon after we intervened,” BDO Patnaik informed.

What has raised eyebrows is that this is for the second time a mega health camp was organised by AP government. Six days back, a similar camp was set up at Phatusenari village under Kotia panchayat. In yet another similar attempt, the health staff of AP had visited Galigabdar block in Pottangi and conducted a health camp there.

Sources said the AP government has engaged several agents in around 21 villages under Kotia panchayat to woo people with development schemes in view of the general election next year.Meanwhile, lack of obstruction on part of Koraput administration has reportedly made it easier for the neighbouring state to repeatedly intrude into the region.

