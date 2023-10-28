Home States Odisha

AP intrudes into Kotia village again, conducts health camp at Dhulipadar

Sources said the AP government has engaged several agents in around 21 villages under Kotia panchayat to woo people with development schemes in view of the general election next year.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

health camp

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) administration on Friday organised another mega health camp at Dhulipadar village in Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block, in yet another brazen display of intrusion.The AP health officials were, however, forced to return after Pottangi block development officer (BDO) SK Patnaik intervened.

Sources said the health staff belonged to Tanam community health centre in Salur block in AP’s Vizianagaram district. The camp was being organised under Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme of the neighbouring government.

The team reportedly conducted the health camp for residents of Dhulipadar, Talasembi, Uppersembi, Neradivalsa and Tadivalsa. Besides distributing medicines, the medical staff also made door-to-door visits to monitor the health of the people residing in these areas.

Soon after the matter came to light, an official team of Pottangi led by BDO SK Patnaik reached the spot and questioned the AP officials over their right to conduct the health camp in the region and subsequently, the latter were forced to return.“The health camp was being organised in Dhulipadar village by the health staff of AP but they returned soon after we intervened,” BDO Patnaik informed.

What has raised eyebrows is that this is for the second time a mega health camp was organised by AP government. Six days back, a similar camp was set up at Phatusenari village under Kotia panchayat. In yet another similar attempt, the health staff of AP had visited Galigabdar block in Pottangi and conducted a health camp there.

Sources said the AP government has engaged several agents in around 21 villages under Kotia panchayat to woo people with development schemes in view of the general election next year.Meanwhile, lack of obstruction on part of Koraput administration has reportedly made it easier for the neighbouring state to repeatedly intrude into the region. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health camp Dhulipadar village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp