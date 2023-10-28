Home States Odisha

Dengue cases in Odisha's Ganjam go up to 152

Meanwhile, social worker Rabindra Mishra complained that under-construction drains across the district have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The spurt in dengue cases across Ganjam district has become a cause of concern for the residents. As per health administration records, dengue cases have gone up to 152 this year.Till last week, the district had recorded 141 dengue cases. While 87 positive cases were reported last month, one dengue positive case was detected from Kukudakhandi block on Thursday while two other cases were reported from Kabisuryanagar and Jagannathprasad blocks on Friday.

However, district nodal officer Dr Santosh Padhy claimed the indigenous cases of dengue this year are extremely low as compared to the previous years. “Of the 152 positive cases, only 59 are indigenous in nature,” he informed adding, three patients are currently undergoing treatment. He said health staff visit the dengue-prone areas frequently and advice people on maintaining proper sanitation.  

Meanwhile, social worker Rabindra Mishra complained that under-construction drains across the district have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.Mishra had also filed a petition with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking its intervention to prevent the spread of dengue. “Despite the Commission’s direction to the district collector to take necessary steps, nothing was done in this regard,” he rued.

