Home States Odisha

Durga puja waste worsens Kathajodi pollution in Odisha

As many as 170 puja committees had immersed idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Hara-Parbati in the ponds.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Waste around Kathajodi river bed at Devi Gada in Cuttack.

Waste around Kathajodi river bed at Devi Gada in Cuttack.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Failure of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to lift immersion waste after Durga Puja has worsened the condition of Kathajodi river bed at Devi Gada in the city.The five-day festival concluded with immersion ceremony conducted from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

CMC had dug up as many as three temporary ponds on Kathajodi river bed to facilitate safe and pollution-free immersion of idols. As many as 170 puja committees had immersed idols of Goddess Durga and Lord Hara-Parbati in the ponds.

Even as the civic body officials are claiming to have cleaned up the three ponds immediately after conclusion of the immersion ceremony, waste can still be seen strewn across the river bed. Apart from puja waste, the river bed is littered with hazardous and non-biodegradable polythene bags, water pouches, etc.  

“The civic body has haphazardly lifted immersion waste material from the three temporary ponds. No official seems to have supervised the cleaning and sanitation work,” said locals. The negligence of the civic body officials in disposing of immersion waste material and garbage iolates NGT guidelines.Mayor Subhas Singh said “The civic body will cleaning the ponds and river bed properly.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Durga puja waste Kathajodi river

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp