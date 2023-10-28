Fee tweak: Show cause notice for 78 institutions in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Fee Structure Committee (FSC) of the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has decided to issue show cause notice to 78 professional institutes for their failure to furnish data on calculation of fee structure for the 2023-24 academic session.

SDTE officials said during the sixth meeting of FSC held for determination of fee in respect of private technical and professional education colleges and diploma institutes for the 2023-24 academic calendar, fee structure of 78 institutes could not be determined as they did not share the required information and data sought for calculation of their fee structure.

In the absence of data of a majority of the technical and professional institutes, the committee, as per sources, could finalise fee structure for four diploma institutes, three BTech, four MTech, two MBA, one MCA, three BPharma and two MPharma institutes during its meeting. For institutes that have opened recently and lack audited balance-sheet for determination of fee structure, the panel decided to fix fee on ad-hoc basis as per the fee structure of a nearby institute established recently.

Accordingly, it allowed the fee structure of DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences and Hospital, Cuttack on par with another private medical college in Bhubaneswar till further decision of the FSC. Similar decision was also taken for Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital in Cuttack and Sohpitorium Engineering School at Baniatangi in Khurda.

The FSC determined the fee structure of the private technical and professional institutes at seven per cent Consumer Price Index over fee calculated from 2022-23 academic session. However, with the 2022-23 academic session already over and 2023-24 academic session in force, the committee felt it not to be wise to implement the fee structure retrospectively, department sources said.

