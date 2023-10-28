Ganjam youth chased and killed in full public glare

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Lanjiapalli village in Ganjam’s Sheragada after a youth was chased and murdered by miscreants in broad daylight on Friday.The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Mangala Bhuyan. He was brutally killed in full public view, sparking tension in the area.

Sources said Mangala was murdered over past enmity. He was out for some work when a group of youths attacked him with sharp weapons. They first chased Mangala in the village and after overpowering him, stabbed him in public view. Before fleeing, they also smashed his head with stones.

On being informed, police reached Lanjiapalli and sent the body for postmortem. Subsequently, police arrested five persons of the village, identified as Bayadhar Bhuyan (25), Papun Bhuyan (24), Surendra Bhuyan (52), Jaysen Gouda (25) and Chandan Gouda (18), for their involvement in the murder, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.

Police also seized two blood stained stones, a knife and chopper used in the crime. Meena said investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the murder.In another incident, one Susanta Patra (48) of Karchuli within Buguda police limits was found dead under mysterious circumstances near an orchard in the village on the day. Locals first spotted the body and informed police, alleging it to be a case of murder.

Meena said police along with scientific team reached the spot and sent Susanta’s body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were no visible injury marks on the deceased’s body. However, the scientific team found a pesticide bottle from the spot. It is likely that Susanta died due to consumption of pesticide.The exact reason behind his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Lanjiapalli village in Ganjam’s Sheragada after a youth was chased and murdered by miscreants in broad daylight on Friday.The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Mangala Bhuyan. He was brutally killed in full public view, sparking tension in the area. Sources said Mangala was murdered over past enmity. He was out for some work when a group of youths attacked him with sharp weapons. They first chased Mangala in the village and after overpowering him, stabbed him in public view. Before fleeing, they also smashed his head with stones. On being informed, police reached Lanjiapalli and sent the body for postmortem. Subsequently, police arrested five persons of the village, identified as Bayadhar Bhuyan (25), Papun Bhuyan (24), Surendra Bhuyan (52), Jaysen Gouda (25) and Chandan Gouda (18), for their involvement in the murder, said Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police also seized two blood stained stones, a knife and chopper used in the crime. Meena said investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the murder.In another incident, one Susanta Patra (48) of Karchuli within Buguda police limits was found dead under mysterious circumstances near an orchard in the village on the day. Locals first spotted the body and informed police, alleging it to be a case of murder. Meena said police along with scientific team reached the spot and sent Susanta’s body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that there were no visible injury marks on the deceased’s body. However, the scientific team found a pesticide bottle from the spot. It is likely that Susanta died due to consumption of pesticide.The exact reason behind his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Further investigation is underway, the SP added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp