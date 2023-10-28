Heavy metal link to chronic kidney disease in Cuttack district: Study

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The presence of heavy metals and metalloids in food grains and vegetables could be the reason behind rising chronic kidney ailments in some parts of Cuttack district, claimed a recent study.Agriculture scientists from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), SOA university and Birsa Agricultural university found that the levels of cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and arsenic (As) in rice, pulses, and vegetables in the study areas under Narasinghpur block exceeded the WHO and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) permissible levels.

The study examined the heavy metal concentration of commonly consumed and locally grown food crops in chronic kidney disease (CKD) endemic areas of Cuttack district. Nine crops - one cereal (rice), two pulses (green gram and black gram), and six vegetables belonging to three different groups - root, fruit, and leafy vegetables (potato, carrot, tomato, okra, and spinach), were selected for the study, as these crops are mostly consumed and frequently grown in the region.

The researchers found that the lead concentration in all samples was higher than the standard value (0.1 mg/kg), suggesting excessive lead contamination in food crops grown in the area.It was also found that spinach, paddy, potato, carrot, black gram, mustard, okra, tomato, and green gram contain 105, 79, 44.5, 34, 20, 19, 18, 17, and 13 times more concentrations of lead than the maximum permissible limit. Usually, Cd and Pb accumulate in the renal cortex and bone, respectively.

“In sensitive individuals with hypertension or diabetes, consumption of foods with high Cd may synergistically develop and progress CKD. Long-term application of fertiliser and industrial sediments in Mahanadi, the main source of irrigation, may be the significant source of heavy metal accumulation in crops,” the study report stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The presence of heavy metals and metalloids in food grains and vegetables could be the reason behind rising chronic kidney ailments in some parts of Cuttack district, claimed a recent study.Agriculture scientists from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), SOA university and Birsa Agricultural university found that the levels of cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb), mercury (Hg), and arsenic (As) in rice, pulses, and vegetables in the study areas under Narasinghpur block exceeded the WHO and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) permissible levels. The study examined the heavy metal concentration of commonly consumed and locally grown food crops in chronic kidney disease (CKD) endemic areas of Cuttack district. Nine crops - one cereal (rice), two pulses (green gram and black gram), and six vegetables belonging to three different groups - root, fruit, and leafy vegetables (potato, carrot, tomato, okra, and spinach), were selected for the study, as these crops are mostly consumed and frequently grown in the region. The researchers found that the lead concentration in all samples was higher than the standard value (0.1 mg/kg), suggesting excessive lead contamination in food crops grown in the area.It was also found that spinach, paddy, potato, carrot, black gram, mustard, okra, tomato, and green gram contain 105, 79, 44.5, 34, 20, 19, 18, 17, and 13 times more concentrations of lead than the maximum permissible limit. Usually, Cd and Pb accumulate in the renal cortex and bone, respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In sensitive individuals with hypertension or diabetes, consumption of foods with high Cd may synergistically develop and progress CKD. Long-term application of fertiliser and industrial sediments in Mahanadi, the main source of irrigation, may be the significant source of heavy metal accumulation in crops,” the study report stated. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp