Hotel manager among three held for gang-raping college girl in Odisha

Police sources said the girl was offered a sedative-laced soft drink by one of her friends when she was returning home from college on October 17.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:55 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Friday arrested three persons including the manager of a hotel on the charges of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old college girl on October 17. The accused are Ranjit Swain, the manager of a hotel at Cuttack, Suryakant Sahoo of Athagarh and Satya Ranjan Sahoo of Cuttack. The minor victim hails from Kudanagari in Kendrapara and is a student of Plus Two Arts.

Police sources said the girl was offered a sedative-laced soft drink by one of her friends when she was returning home from college on October 17. After she fell unconscious, she was taken to a hotel at Cuttack in a car by Suryakanta and Satya. The accused duo allegedly gang-raped the girl there.

The next day, the minor returned to her village and narrated her ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged in Kudanagari police station. Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the girl’s 17-year-old friend who had drugged her, on October 20.

Kudanagari IIC Purnachandra Pattayat said basing on the statement of the girl’s friend, police arrested the three accused. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime. The trio had also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident.Police booked the three accused under sections 341, 363, 376 (g), 506 and 34 of IPC besides sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the IIC added.

