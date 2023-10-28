MLA puts his medical degree to use, treats patients in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Many patients at Rajgangpur community health centre (CHC) were pleasantly surprised after finding their local MLA CS Raazen Ekka, a qualified doctor, treating and prescribing them medicines during a crisis situation on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old Rajgangpur MLA of Congress had to put his medical degree to use as many patients were returning from the local CHC without treatment for the last several days due to unavailability of doctors.

Ekka said for the last many days, he was getting complaints about absence of doctors at the CHC and return of patients from the OPD without availing treatment. When he visited the CHC, he saw serpentine queue of patients and learnt that general duty medical officer Dr Mahendra Tanti at the OPD was overburdened for the last several days. Moved by the plight of patients, he volunteered to attend to the patients.

Sources said Rajgangpur CHC has a sanctioned strength of 14 doctors. But only three regular and four contractual doctors are available on normal days. However from October 19, only one regular and two contractual doctors are available on any given day due to roster duty adjustment.Sundargarh CDMO Dr Dharani Ranjan Satpathy said doctors are available at the CHC, but patient load remains high. Necessary steps are being taken to find a permanent solution.Before being elected MLA in 2019, Ekka was a serving medical practitioner.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: Many patients at Rajgangpur community health centre (CHC) were pleasantly surprised after finding their local MLA CS Raazen Ekka, a qualified doctor, treating and prescribing them medicines during a crisis situation on Wednesday. The 50-year-old Rajgangpur MLA of Congress had to put his medical degree to use as many patients were returning from the local CHC without treatment for the last several days due to unavailability of doctors. Ekka said for the last many days, he was getting complaints about absence of doctors at the CHC and return of patients from the OPD without availing treatment. When he visited the CHC, he saw serpentine queue of patients and learnt that general duty medical officer Dr Mahendra Tanti at the OPD was overburdened for the last several days. Moved by the plight of patients, he volunteered to attend to the patients.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said Rajgangpur CHC has a sanctioned strength of 14 doctors. But only three regular and four contractual doctors are available on normal days. However from October 19, only one regular and two contractual doctors are available on any given day due to roster duty adjustment.Sundargarh CDMO Dr Dharani Ranjan Satpathy said doctors are available at the CHC, but patient load remains high. Necessary steps are being taken to find a permanent solution.Before being elected MLA in 2019, Ekka was a serving medical practitioner. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp