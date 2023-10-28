NGT sets Jan 3 date for compliance on waste dumped near Puri beach

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set January 3 as fresh deadline for Puri municipality to comply with its directions for preventing pollution of areas near Baliapanda where waste is lying dumped for last over three decades.NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata had issued the directions on July 12, 2023 on a petition seeking intervention against waste lying dumped in Baliapanda located within 100 mtr of the sea beach.

The waste is being allegedly burnt causing pollution of the nearby areas of Balisahi, Gourbat Sahi and Swargadwar.Chinmaya Das, a resident of Puri had filed the petition and advocate Afraaz Suhail argued on his behalf. The Puri Municipality was also directed to file a compliance report by September 30.

But when the Tribunal took up the matter for hearing on October 18, no compliance report had been filed, except for an affidavit along with a report by the Central Ground Water Board which stated the waste lying dumped at the site had led to contamination of groundwater in the vicinity.

The report stated analysis of groundwater samples from the area indicated concentration beyond acceptable limit of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which are common pollutants in water that cause severe health effects in humans as well as the ecosystem.

Taking the report on record, the bench of Justice B Amit Sthalekar and Dr Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) posted the issue to January 3 while directing Puri Municipality to file a compliance report by then.The bench also expected the compliance report to state about the action taken in view of the Central Ground Water Board’s report.

