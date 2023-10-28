Odisha CM flags off ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ to New Delhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ under ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ programme which concluded on Friday.Addressing a function at Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister said ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be constructed at New Delhi with sacred soil collected from all the panchayats of the country. Sacred soil has been collected from all panchayats of Odisha also, he said adding the kalash yatra will start for the national capital on Saturday.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceptualising such programme, the chief minister said the ‘Amrit Vatika’ constructed with sacred soil from across the country will turn into a place of pilgrimage for all Indians. He said this will create a sense of nationalism among Indians and the younger generations will come to know about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the independence of the country.

Stating independent Bharat is a great gift of the freedom fighters to the people of the country, the chief minister said, “The kalash yatra will inspire us to work for the unity and integrity of the country”.

He thanked the people of Odisha for taking part in such sacred work to remember the great sons of the country who had sacrificed their all for the freedom of the country.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off Amrit Kalash special train from Bhubaneswar railway station on Saturday. The train will facilitate transportation of participants involved in the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign to the national capital. Volunteers and participants of Nehru Yuva Kendra carrying the Amrit Kalash containers will travel to New Delhi in the train.

State unit president Manmohan Samal told mediapersons sacred soil was collected 13,128 villages of the state in all the 314 blocks. He said 611 BJP office bearers will leave for New Delhi in the special train carrying sacred soil from the home of freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The material will play a vital role in the creation of ‘Amrit Vatika’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ memories at the Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi. The Amrit Kalash Yatra special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 10 am and reach Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi at 2.30 pm on Sunday.

