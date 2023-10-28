Odisha: Govt assuages fear over Satkosia Tiger Reserve radius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday asked residents of Jodumu Pragana in Narasinghpur area of Cuttack to not panic over the decision of declaring 10 km radius of Satkosia Tiger Reserve as an eco-sensitive zone.

Chairing a meeting with the Jodumu regional development committee members, MLA Debi Prasad Mishra and officials of the Forest and Environment department, Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said the eco-sensitive zone around Satkosia is being declared as per the order of the Supreme Court and guidelines of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

No one from villages around Satkosia falling within the eco-sensitive zone will be displaced, the minister assured. He, however, said there will be restriction on activities causing harm to the forest and ecology.

