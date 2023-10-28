Odisha govt service associations extend support to Pandian

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of members from 20 employee associations of the state government on Friday greeted chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas while extending support to him in his new assignment.

The association members said Pandian spearheaded the transformation of the state by realising the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They expressed confidence that the transformation initiatives will now be more pronounced, a release issued from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Pandian thanked the association members for their support and said the government machinery under the leadership of the chief minister is committed to bring real transformation in every individual’s life in the state. He sought the cooperation of all for the welfare of people of Odisha.

The associations which met the 5T chairman included the Odisha Police Service Association, Odisha Secretariat Service Association and Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha.

