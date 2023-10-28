Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to fund paediatric cancer facility at HBCHRC

Sources said, as per the decision, the state government will support funding of Rs 80 crore for the building and Rs 70 crore for advanced equipment.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major development, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 150 crore for establishment of a state-of-the-art paediatric cancer facility at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) in Jatni.

The government has accorded in-principle approval for extending financial support for the dedicated paediatric cancer centre and dharmashala-cum-guest house on the premises of proposed HBCHRC.  
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had performed ground-breaking for the Rs 650 crore project, a joint venture between Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), on October 3.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Shalini Pandit on Friday informed the Director of Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), which will operate HBCHRC, regarding allocation of funds for the paediatric cancer unit and dharmashala.

The New Indian Express had carried a report titled ‘Paediatric cancer cases on alarming rise in Odisha’ in its October 16 edition highlighting the rising prevalence of pediatric malignancy in the state which could be above the national average of five per cent.

Sources said, as per the decision, the state government will support funding of Rs 80 crore for the building and Rs 70 crore for advanced equipment. The amount will be placed with TMC for the purpose. Similarly, two blocks of dharmashala-cum-guest house (around two lakh square feet) will be constructed by the Works department in consultation with the TMC team at a cost of Rs 120 crore and handed over to TMC.    

