Onion prices go through the roof amid short supply in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: After tomato, the price of onion is now moving northwards in the state. On Friday, while the edible bulb sold at Rs 50 per kg in the wholesale markets of both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, the retail price varied from Rs 55 to Rs 60 a kg in the cities. A week back, it sold at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg, depending on the quality. The price surge is being attributed to lack of supply from source markets.

For onions, Odisha primarily depends on Nasik (Maharashtra) and Andhra Pradesh markets. Some stock is also procured from Tamil Nadu. On Friday, the wholesale price was Rs 52 a kg. “In Andhra Pradesh, deficit rainfall has hit production which is why there is very little supply from the neighbouring state. And arrival of fresh stock of the crop from Nasik has been delayed”, said general secretary of Aiginia Vegetable Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.

This is prompting onion traders to hike the price almost everyday. Aiginia, being one of the biggest wholesale vegetable markets, supplies onions to other parts of the state too. It needs 200 to 250 tonne of onions per day but the supply has come down drastically.

Mishra explained onions are produced four times a year and the delayed and deficit monsoon is to be blamed for the current shortage of the essential kitchen commodity. “The price rise is expected to continue till December-end when the new stock from Nasik arrives in our markets,” he informed.

On Friday, sources said, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.(NAFED) supplied four tonne of onions at Rs 25 per kg to various markets in Bhubaneswar to stabilise the rising price amid stock shortage. And the NAFED supply is likely to go up gradually in the days to come.

As per vegetable vendors associations of both the cities, the vegetable markets in the state capital need a total of 70 to 80 tonne of onions everyday while the quantity is nearly 50 tonne in case of Chhatra Bazaar at Cuttack.

In fact at Cuttack, onion is procured from Andhra Pradesh and the vegetable’s quality has been extremely poor for the last few days. “Most of the stock is damaged and very little of it is being sold,” said Chhatra Bazaar Traders Union president Debendra Sahoo.Although demand for onion is likely to go down due to the ensuing Kartik month, the price will more or less remain the same as it will depend on prices in Nasik and Andhra Pradesh markets, he added.

