Two farmers killed by tuskers in Ganjam, Balangir

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BALANGIR: Two farmers were reportedly killed in separate incidents of elephant attacks in Ganjam and Balangir districts in the last 24 hours.On Thursday night, a 55-year-old farmer died after being attacked by an elephant near Gunduribadi village in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar block. The deceased was identified as Tuna Gouda. The incident took place within Mujagada forest range of North Ghumusur division.

Locals alleged that a herd of 17 elephants entered Gunduribadi in search of food and destroyed standing paddy crops of villagers. Farmers immediately informed the local forest officials and requested them to chase away the herd. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears. Finding no other option, many farmers including Tuna went to their agriculture field to protect the crops. Suddenly, a tusker from the herd attacked Tuna killing him on the spot.

On being informed, forest officials reached the village on Friday and the deceased’s body was sent for postmortem, said divisional forest officer (DFO) of North Ghumusur Sudarshan Behera. Tuna’s family will be provided compensation as per government norms. Besides, the farmers whose crops were destroyed by the elephant herd will be compensated.

The DFO further said forest personnel repeatedly advise the locals against going near the elephants. However, villagers do not heed the warnings. On Thursday, more than 25 villagers went near the elephant herd and the mishap took place.Similarly, a 60-year-old farmer was killed in tusker attack at Pudapadar village within Larambha police limits in Balangir’s Patnagarh on Friday. The deceased was identified as Balaram Hota.

Sources said Balaram was working in his field when he was attacked and killed by the elephant. On being informed, Larambha police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. An unnatural death case was registered in this connection.Earlier on the day, panic gripped residents after the tusker entered Patnagarh town and roamed the streets. The elephant reportedly entered the town early in the morning in search of food.

Sources said the tusker came from Komna area of Nuapada district via Turekela forest and reached Barampura in Patnagarh town. After photos and videos of the elephant roaming the streets went viral on social media, forest officials swung into action to prevent any untoward incident.The tusker remained in Patnagarh town for around two hours. It then walked to Ramji chowk before proceeding towards Larambha area.

