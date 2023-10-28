Writer Bhima Prusty gets Sarala Puraskar

Home States Odisha

Delivering his address, Mulay said literature, which was his first love, has become his life.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The prestigious Sarala Puraskar was conferred on noted writer Bhima Prusty on Thursday.Instituted by IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the award was presented to Prusty by eminent Marathi writer Dhyaneshwar Manohar Mulay for his novel ‘Jambuloka’. Published in 2017, the book speaks about human struggle against climate change. Prusty was presented a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate and a plaque.

On the occasion, the annual Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman for lifetime excellence in the field of art was also given away to Guru Benudhar Mohapatra, a pattachitra painter and flute player Guru Mohini Mohan Patnaik. They were awarded a certificate and a plaque along with cash award of Rs 2 lakh each.IMPaCT trustee Paramita Panda said Sarala Puraskar was introduced by Bansidhar Panda and Ila Panda for promotion of Odia literature, especially to attract and encourage new writers.

Delivering his address, Mulay said literature, which was his first love, has become his life. “All the secrets of life are told with poetry. Writing and reading give such energy that even when the body is tired there is no need for any other entertainment,’’ he said.A panel discussion on contemporary literature was held between Mulay and Prusty. A book of poetry ‘Rutu Uin Asuchi’ by Mulay, published by ‘Timepass’ and translated by Pravasini Mahakud, was released.

