Odisha: Parking of trucks on NH-53 turns nightmare for daily commuters

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Though illegal parking of heavy vehicles on service roads of the National Highway-53 in Sambalpur poses inconvenience for commuters, the proposed truck terminal which would have otherwise brought the situation under control, continues to remain a distant dream even after over a decade.

Sources said commuters use the service road along NH-53 from Ainthapali Chowk to Remed area for a safe passage while travelling to Burla from Sambalpur. However, the routes on both sides of the NH remain clogged for most part of the day due to illegal and haphazard parking of heavy vehicles.

While the heavy vehicles encroach almost an entire lane of the two-laned service roads on each side, the very purpose of the service roads in such a situation stands futile. Besides unruly parking, another reason which worsens the problem is operation of multiple truck garages close to service roads.Local residents allege lack of police attention has aggravated the problem. Because of the pathetic situation, several people are now avoiding to use the service roads for commute.

Meanwhile, though patrolling activities at regular intervals clear heavy vehicles from service roads during the day, the trucks begin plying along the said roads again by evening. Around two years back, Ainthapali police had launched a strict enforcement drive and imposed penalty on heavy vehicles for unauthorised parking. Though the drive had brought forth a substantial control on the issue, it lost momentum.

On being asked, sub-divisional police officer PK Sahu said the enforcement is still carried out from time to time. “However, due to the festival duty, the staffs were diverted to other areas owing to which the issue might have recurred,” he added.

While regional transport officer (RTO), Sambalpur Ramdas Tudu could not be contacted for a comment, an RTO official informed that detailed project reports (DPRs) have been submitted by the State Transport Authority for development of three truck terminals in Sambalpur.

“They include Pandloi along the Sambalpur-Rourkela Biju Expressway, Patrapali along the NH-53 (Mumbai-Kolkata road) and Rasibeda along the NH-55 (Cuttack-Sambalpur road),” he added.

Why truck terminal could not materialise?

In 2011, Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA) proposed to develop a truck terminal

Aim was to check haphazard parking of heavy vehicles on highway and service road

Revenue department also moved to provide around 10 acre land for the purpose

The dept reportedly has failed to do so

