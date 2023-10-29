Odisha: Temple caretaker detained for theft tries to slit lady cop's throat

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A lady police inspector came under murderous attack in Bisio police station after a theft suspect, detained for interrogation, tried to slit her throat with a shaving blade on Friday night. The officer Mini Bhoi (42), inspector-in-charge of the police station, was left with injuries on her neck and fingers.

She was rushed to Bisoi hospital for treatment. The accused, identified as Susanta Kumar Deo, was immediately arrested. The incident took place around 9.30 pm when Bhoi was busy with office work and the accused was at the police station for interrogation on charges of theft from a donation box of a temple on October 17.

Based on the complaint of a priest of the temple, police had brought Deo to the police station as he served as caretaker of the temple for a long time. As the police officer was checking some documents in her office chamber, Deo suddenly rushed in with a blade and grabbed her by her hair. When Bhoi tried to get a hold of his hand, he put the blade on her neck and inflicted multiple injuries. He also slit her fingers but was soon overpowered by the other police personnel present.

“He was also the suspect in an earlier case and during the interrogation on Friday, he admitted to have stolen money from the donation box. Maybe he was peeved after confessing to the crime,” the officer said. Deo was immediately arrested and a case registered against him.

