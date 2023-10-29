Home States Odisha

Sambalpur varsity to start millet cultivation

A discussion was also held with the industrial houses in the region and many of them have agreed to allot spaces for setting up millet food corner in their corporate offices.

Published: 29th October 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Millets (File Photo |EPS)

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In an effort to promote millet-based food products, Sambalpur University is planning to cultivate millet within the premises of the varsity. Vice-chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra said, “Millet is known as a super-food with a high nutrition and is looked upon as a weapon to combat malnutrition. As the climate of our area is suitable for the cultivation of the millet, we have planned to cultivate it over a stretch of land within the varsity which can be later processed to produce several millet-based food products.”  

The varsity has already prepared a proposal in this regard. Official sources said, the varsity authorities will also seek handholding and technical support from the Agriculture department and Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for the project. As per the proposal, the varsity will cultivate millet over around three acre of land on the premises of the varsity from the next kharif season. Since millet cultivation requires less water, a check dam within the premises of the varsity will be used for the purpose.

The vice-chancellor further said, “Multiple departments will be involved to make the initiative a success. While the Department of Food Science Technology and nutrition here will be involved in the processing of millet to prepare the food items like biscuits, cakes and other items from the grains, the MBA department of the varsity will be entrusted to look after the marketing of the millet-based products.”

A discussion was also held with the industrial houses in the region and many of them have agreed to allot spaces for setting up millet food corner in their corporate offices. The initiative will be an encouragement for the millet farming in the district, Mishra added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur millet Sambalpur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp