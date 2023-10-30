Home States Odisha

Andhra Pradesh train collision: Naveen asks special relief commissioner to rush relief and rescue teams to mishap site

The Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:10 AM

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed special relief commissioner and district collectors of Rayagada and Koraput to extend immediate rescue and relief assistance to victims of the train accident between Kantakapali and Almonda stations in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of some passengers in the accident and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families. He wished speedy recovery of the injured passengers. Meanwhile, SRC Satyabrata Sahu asked the Rayagada and Koraput district administrations to remain in readiness for assistance in the train tragedy. The SRC also advised the Rayagada district administration to keep hospitals ready for injured passengers. Besides, the district authorities have been directed to keep ODRAF, fire services and ambulances ready.

An accident relief train has departed from Bhubaneswar to the accident site. Sources said, help desks have been set up in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Rayagada railway stations. Meanwhile, the ECR has cancelled both Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special from Raipur and  Visakhapatnam-Raipur Special from Visakhapatnam on Monday. Several other trains were partially cancelled and diverted.

The Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express from Mumbai will run up to Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Bhubaneswar. Similarly, Mumbai Konark Express from Bhubaneswar on Friday will originate from Visakhapatnam instead of Bhubaneswar and will remain cancelled from Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam.

