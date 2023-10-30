Credit card fraud: One held for duping man of Rs 1.52 lakh in Odisha's Bhadrak district

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Sukinda police on Saturday night arrested a man for allegedly duping a credit card holder of Rs 1.52 lakh online in Kaliapani area.The accused is Pradeep Nayak of Bishol Sasan village in Bhadrak district. The victim, Dillip Biswal of Sansailo village, works in a private company in Sukinda chromite valley.

Police said a couple of months back, Biswal received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be an employee of the bank which had issued a credit card to him. The caller told the victim that his card was deactivated. He also asked him to share the OTP for activation of his card.

After Biswal shared the OTP, an amount of Rs 1,52,699 was debited from his bank account. When he contacted his bank, he was told that the money was spent using the credit card on shopping. Subsequently, Biswal lodged a complaint with police.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and after investigation, arrested the accused from his house in Bishol Sasan village. Police said Nayak is a former employee of the private bank which had issued the credit card to Biswal. The accused was produced in court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

