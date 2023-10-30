CRPF SI shoots self with service weapon, dies

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A 58-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sub-inspector of 19 battalion who was posted at Khodupani camp under Boden police limits in the district died allegedly after shooting self with his service weapon on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as D. Gunasekaran of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, on Sunday morning, at around 9.30am, the SI’s colleagues heard a gunshot and rushed to his room. Upon reaching there, they found Gunasekaran lying down dead reportedly after shooting himself with his service AK-47 rifle. Subsequently, his body was seized and sent for autopsy. Nuapada SP, along with other senior police personnel also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said, “The autopsy of the deceased SI has already been conducted and his body will be airlifted to his hometown. From primary investigation it appears to be suicide but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.”In a similar incident last year, on January 17, a 49-year-old CRPF jawan of 216 battalion in the district had died by suicide by shooting self with his service rifle.

