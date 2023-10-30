Home States Odisha

Odisha: 26-year-old pregnant 'widow' dies after being thrashed by father over affair

As per Durga’s complaint, his sister Shakar had married Mangal Murmu three years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter.

Published: 30th October 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old widow died allegedly after being assaulted by her father who found her to be pregnant at Kaptipada in Mayurbhanj district.

The 60-year-old Jethu Tudu was arrested on Sunday following a complaint lodged by his son Durga Tudu with Kaptipada police. The incident occurred on Friday evening.

As per Durga’s complaint, his sister Shakar had married Mangal Murmu three years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. Mangal passed away after a prolonged illness last year. Shakar along with her daughter returned to her parental house after the death of her husband.

On Friday, Jethu came to know about his daughter’s pregnancy and confronted her. When Shakar confessed to being pregnant, the 60-year-old lost his cool and started assaulting her. He allegedly kicked her in the womb too. The 26-year-old collapsed and later succumbed. Police said, Jethu wanted to cremate her body but villagers stopped him.

On Sunday, Durga lodged a formal complaint with police following which the woman’s body was seized and sent to Udala sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Jethu who was arrested. He was produced before Udala SDJM and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
widow murdered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp