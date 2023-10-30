Odisha: Ailing jumbo dies in Kuldiha sanctuary

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A female elephant, which had been ailing in the Digibhnra forest within Bagha Ampuda beat in Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary, died on Sunday allegedly due to neglect in treatment.The elephant, estimated to be between 12 to 15 years old, was spotted by local residents within the beat on October 26, with significant swelling in her abdomen. They informed the forest personnel, who were busy in tiger census within the sanctuary at the time.

On Sunday morning, the female elephant was still within the Digibhnra forest. Though forest officials went to the area and monitored her movements, they allegedly failed to provide any treatment. When a medical team finally arrived on the scene and attempted to tranquilise the elephant, it fell into a large pit and died.

Wildlife activists are blaming the Forest department alleging a lackadaisical attitude in giving it medical intervention on time for the ailing elephant. The department did not respond swiftly to the emergency, they further stated.

Assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Sushree Snamita Sahu, stated that the female elephant had been ailing for four days, and the department was closely monitoring her movement. The veterinary team had also been keeping a watchful eye. “Unfortunately, when they arrived on the scene for treatment on Sunday, the elephant had already died. The exact cause of her death will be determined after a postmortem, and action taken against forest personnel if the report indicates an unnatural death,” she added.

