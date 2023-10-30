Home States Odisha

Odisha CM felicitates ace gymnast Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday felicitated Odisha’s ace gymnast, Pranati Nayak for her remarkable accomplishments at the 37th National Games in Goa.Nayak was presented a cash reward of Rs 23 lakh by the chief minister who also congratulated her head coach Ashok Mishra. Nayak had won four gold and a silver medal in gymnastics at the games.

The young gymnast began her campaign with a gold in the all-round event and followed it with golds in the vault, beams and uneven bar apparatus events. In floor exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold but still found herself on the podium with a silver medal.

The chief minister said, “Pranati Nayak’s achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games”.He also appreciated Mishra for playing a significant role in the performance of Odisha Gymnastics team. The chief minister assured all support for Pranati for upcoming competitions.

