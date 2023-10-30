Odisha: Khurda struggles with intervention as dengue cases reach around 7,500

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as dengue has assumed an alarming proportion, the Khurda administration including capital Bhubaneswar continue to scramble for proper solution to the menace. With the Health department and civic body cutting a sorry figure in containing spread of the disease, dengue infection count has now reached around 7,500 mark in the district with Bhubaneswar being the worst-affected region.

Officials admitted that detection of dengue cases in multiple numbers in the district even in post-monsoon phase has emerged as a matter of concern. A National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) official even attributed climate change as a possible reason for the situation in Khurda and other parts of the state.

Sources said a total 7,460 dengue cases have already been recorded in Khurda district so far this year of which around 4,100 are from Bhubaneswar. Of them, over 1,360 cases have been reported in October which includes 620 from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction.

With the preventive and source reduction measures failing to curb spread of the vector-borne disease, sources said over a dozen of areas in the capital city have still remained dengue hotspots. Capital’s prime locality Saheed Nagar has reported the highest 349 dengue cases till October 26. Similarly, Patia, another major locality of the city has recorded 330 dengue cases till the same date.

The situation is equally alarming in other parts of the city. Around 271 people have been infected with dengue in IRC village area while another 183 cases were reported from Nayapalli. Besides, while 211 cases have been detected in Unit IX, another 138 cases have been reported from Old Town.

Similarly, Acharya Vihar has reported 122 cases while 161 cases each have been reported from Niladri Vihar and Satya Nagar areas of the city. Jayadev Vihar, Unit IV, Laxmi Sagar, Unit III, Unit VI, Chandrasekharpur, Bharatpur and Salia Sahi are also in the list of hotspots. Though the infection graph has remained downward after reaching peak in mid-September, sources said cases are still being reported in the district in double digit. Around 53 cases had been reported from Khurda including the capital and its periphery on October 26.

DIRE SITUATION

7,460 recorded from Khurda dist so far this year

4,100 reported in Bbsr; 1,360 recorded in October

Saheed Nagar reported highest 349 cases till October 26

Patia stands second by recording 330 dengue cases

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Even as dengue has assumed an alarming proportion, the Khurda administration including capital Bhubaneswar continue to scramble for proper solution to the menace. With the Health department and civic body cutting a sorry figure in containing spread of the disease, dengue infection count has now reached around 7,500 mark in the district with Bhubaneswar being the worst-affected region. Officials admitted that detection of dengue cases in multiple numbers in the district even in post-monsoon phase has emerged as a matter of concern. A National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) official even attributed climate change as a possible reason for the situation in Khurda and other parts of the state. Sources said a total 7,460 dengue cases have already been recorded in Khurda district so far this year of which around 4,100 are from Bhubaneswar. Of them, over 1,360 cases have been reported in October which includes 620 from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the preventive and source reduction measures failing to curb spread of the vector-borne disease, sources said over a dozen of areas in the capital city have still remained dengue hotspots. Capital’s prime locality Saheed Nagar has reported the highest 349 dengue cases till October 26. Similarly, Patia, another major locality of the city has recorded 330 dengue cases till the same date. The situation is equally alarming in other parts of the city. Around 271 people have been infected with dengue in IRC village area while another 183 cases were reported from Nayapalli. Besides, while 211 cases have been detected in Unit IX, another 138 cases have been reported from Old Town. Similarly, Acharya Vihar has reported 122 cases while 161 cases each have been reported from Niladri Vihar and Satya Nagar areas of the city. Jayadev Vihar, Unit IV, Laxmi Sagar, Unit III, Unit VI, Chandrasekharpur, Bharatpur and Salia Sahi are also in the list of hotspots. Though the infection graph has remained downward after reaching peak in mid-September, sources said cases are still being reported in the district in double digit. Around 53 cases had been reported from Khurda including the capital and its periphery on October 26. DIRE SITUATION 7,460 recorded from Khurda dist so far this year 4,100 reported in Bbsr; 1,360 recorded in October Saheed Nagar reported highest 349 cases till October 26 Patia stands second by recording 330 dengue cases Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp