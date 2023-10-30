Odisha to spend Rs 2,000 crore on disaster preparedness: CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its continued efforts towards fortifying Odisha’s disaster resilience, the state government has decided to spend Rs 2,000 crore for strengthening infrastructure and facilities across the districts. Announcing this through a video message at a function here on disaster preparedness, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that four disaster management centres will be set up at Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rayagada to tackle different types of natural disasters.

The state government organised a special event in Bhubaneswar to remember the devastating super cyclone on this day in 1999. Steps taken by the state since then to strengthen its ability to face such disasters were highlighted at the programme. At least 10,000 disaster-prone villages will be made ready to face any type of emergency situation. The Red Cross will be roped in to impart training to at least 10 persons from each village on disaster management. Government officers will also undergo training, he said.

Stating that Odisha has always been able to successfully tackle disasters, the chief minister said the train tragedy at Bahanaga in Balasore district is an example of its preparedness. The chief minister said that the theme of this year’s Disaster Preparedness Day was ‘Empowered community, safe Odisha’. He said that community is the first rescuer in any natural disaster and required changes have been made in the Panchayat Act to make disaster management planning from the grassroots level.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said disaster management warriors will be prepared in every household of the state through proper training. Stating that Odisha government follows the guideline ‘every life is precious’, he said that disaster preparedness of the state will be further strengthened in the coming days. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi, special relief commissioner Satyabrat Sahu and others were present at the meeting.

