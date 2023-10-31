Corruption undermines growth, development: Odisha CM Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said corruption undermines growth, development and good governance for which his government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards every unscrupulous practice.

“My government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption so that public services are made available to the people in a fair and transparent manner,” Naveen said during the state-level function for observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2023.

Emphasising on the Transparency of #5T initiative undertaken by Govt to achieve transformational goals in governance, CM appealed to the people of #Odisha to renew their resolve to fight against corruption & usher in a corruption-free and a New Empowered Odisha. CM also… pic.twitter.com/dqLYMJAWgz October 30, 2023

The chief minister asked the Vigilance department to take steps for the infusion of technological advances into the system. Vigilance should expand its multi-disciplinary character by roping in more professionals with domain expertise to aid the effective detection of corruption through digital transactions, money laundering and investments in newer financial instruments like cryptocurrencies.

Naveen said the government has been taking a number of proactive steps to strengthen Odisha Vigilance. Over the years fully functional Vigilance offices have been set up in every district of the state. He appreciated Vigilance for being one of the top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country in all major parameters like registration and disposal of corruption cases and conviction of corrupt public servants.

“This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed on the theme - ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’. I hope this programme will further strengthen the extent of awareness on a corruption-free society at every level,” he said. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena called for the implementation of preventive measures and strengthening internal vigilance of all government departments and PSUs to curb the menace of corruption.

Vigilance director YK Jethwa said corruption is a cancer and it needs surgical action or else it can impact welfare, equity, development, investments, economic progress and even trust in the government.

Highlighting the achievements of the department, he said, that between January and October 27 this year, Vigilance has registered 201 cases against 364 people including 38 Class-I and 37 Class-II officers. Out of the total cases, 61 were registered against 72 public servants and 34 private individuals for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 93.29 crore.

Similarly, Vigilance registered 66 cases against 168 people including 141 public servants and 27 private individuals for reportedly misappropriating public funds amounting to Rs 44.38 crore. Chargesheets of 198 cases were filed during the period. While 27 public servants were dismissed from service, the pensions of 14 retired government officials were stopped after their conviction in Vigilance cases.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said corruption undermines growth, development and good governance for which his government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards every unscrupulous practice. “My government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to corruption so that public services are made available to the people in a fair and transparent manner,” Naveen said during the state-level function for observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2023. Emphasising on the Transparency of #5T initiative undertaken by Govt to achieve transformational goals in governance, CM appealed to the people of #Odisha to renew their resolve to fight against corruption & usher in a corruption-free and a New Empowered Odisha. CM also… pic.twitter.com/dqLYMJAWgzgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 30, 2023 The chief minister asked the Vigilance department to take steps for the infusion of technological advances into the system. Vigilance should expand its multi-disciplinary character by roping in more professionals with domain expertise to aid the effective detection of corruption through digital transactions, money laundering and investments in newer financial instruments like cryptocurrencies. Naveen said the government has been taking a number of proactive steps to strengthen Odisha Vigilance. Over the years fully functional Vigilance offices have been set up in every district of the state. He appreciated Vigilance for being one of the top performing anti-corruption agencies in the country in all major parameters like registration and disposal of corruption cases and conviction of corrupt public servants. “This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed on the theme - ‘Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation’. I hope this programme will further strengthen the extent of awareness on a corruption-free society at every level,” he said. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena called for the implementation of preventive measures and strengthening internal vigilance of all government departments and PSUs to curb the menace of corruption. Vigilance director YK Jethwa said corruption is a cancer and it needs surgical action or else it can impact welfare, equity, development, investments, economic progress and even trust in the government. Highlighting the achievements of the department, he said, that between January and October 27 this year, Vigilance has registered 201 cases against 364 people including 38 Class-I and 37 Class-II officers. Out of the total cases, 61 were registered against 72 public servants and 34 private individuals for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 93.29 crore. Similarly, Vigilance registered 66 cases against 168 people including 141 public servants and 27 private individuals for reportedly misappropriating public funds amounting to Rs 44.38 crore. Chargesheets of 198 cases were filed during the period. While 27 public servants were dismissed from service, the pensions of 14 retired government officials were stopped after their conviction in Vigilance cases. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp