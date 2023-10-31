Debrigarh eco-tourism in Odisha sees high footfall, revenue

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With frequent sightings of wild animals and improved amenities, the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary has managed to attract higher footfalls and earn better revenues compared to the pre-winter period last year through its eco-tourism activities.

In October last year, the sanctuary recorded revenue of Rs 1 crore from eco-tourism activities and the footfall of tourists was 8000. This year, the sanctuary has already recorded Rs 1.30 crore revenue with 13000 tourists visiting the site. The numbers are likely to go up remarkably as the period from October to February is the peak season of eco-tourism here.

During the last fiscal 2022-23, tourist footfall to Debrigarh was 30,000 and revenue generated was Rs 2.5 crore, which was again higher than the revenue of Rs 1.5 crore recorded during the fiscal year 2021-22. Last year the new packages and activities launched included a cruise package to three islands (Bat Island, Cattle Island and Sunset Island) besides the introduction of an open Jeep Safari ‘Thar’ for tourists, kayaking and cycling. This apart, while sambar, deer, bison, peacock etc. are commonly sighted here, lately leopard sighting has become frequent during safari.

Similarly, the tiger that walked from Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve of Chhattisgarh to Debrigarh sanctuary last year is in good health. Last winter, tourists saw it three times. The presence of tigers has not only helped Debrigarh achieve the Proposed Tiger Reserve tag but has also been attracting more tourists for the last one year. DFO-Wildlife, Anshu Pragyan Das said, that proper grassland management has made animals more visible in the tourism zone. Similarly, safari is managed in a disciplined manner to ensure less disturbance to the habitat.

A total of 70 community members including men and women of around eight villages adjoining Debrigarh are working hard to manage the eco-tourism activities. “We have upgraded the souvenir shop and a new coffee table book on Debrigarh has also been launched this year which is kept for sale at the shop at zero point. We are proud to say that all safari and rooms in eco-tourism are going full now,” Das added.

