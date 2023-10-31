Home States Odisha

Decision on resuming bus strike put on hold till November 8 in Odisha

The bus association that has been vehemently opposing LAccMI bus operation between block and district headquarters had earlier announced to take decision on resuming strike on October 30.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association

All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association logo (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association on Monday deferred its plan of taking a call on a statewide bus strike till November 8. Association general secretary Debendra Sahoo said the decision regarding the statewide strike will be taken on November 8 after the meeting at Bhawanipatna.

However, local-level protests will be held immediately if the state government starts bus service from block to district level under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) in Kalahandi, he said.

After the successful launch of the initiative in Malkangiri and Gajapati districts, the ambitious LAccMI bus service will be rolled out by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Kalahandi district on November 1. A fleet of 63 modern buses has already arrived in the district and the administration has identified 326 stops for the launch of the service, sources said.

The bus association that has been vehemently opposing LAccMI bus operation between block and district headquarters had earlier announced take decision to resume strike on October 30. State Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, however, had asked bus operators to withdraw their plan of protest assuring that their demands will be resolved by the government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debendra Sahoo All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp