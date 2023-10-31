Demand for ‘Global Sun Temple’ gains momentum again in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Demand for a ‘Global Sun Temple’, similar to the 13th century Konark Sun temple has yet again been raised by Kalinga Heritage Preservation Trust (KHPT), an organisation of heritage conservationists and archaeologists.

At a meeting of the trust and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha chapter on Monday, members of both organisations said despite being the only UNESCO World Heritage site in the state, Sun Temple at Konark has suffered from ravages of time and nature besides inadequate measures taken for its conservation.

Fearing that the temple may be on the brink of becoming a ruin, the founder of the trust Anil Dey said Konark temple is considered great not only for its beautiful sculptures but there is also for a lot of tangible heritage presented in the stone art. “This heritage deserves to be preserved in a new form as it is important for contemporary society,” he said.

In research spanning over a decade, the trust has designed a ‘Global Sun Temple’ in the architectural, spiritual and social essence of the fallen Konark Sun temple. It has been designed as a modern temple for the contemporary world, without being a carbon copy of the existing temple. Dey said it will showcase the art and architecture of Odishan temples and its iconography.

“This secular temple of the Sun God will also attract tourists and visitors from far and wide due to its novel concept and presentation. The project cost is envisaged to be around Rs 400 crore,” added Dey, who is also the author of ‘The Sun Temple of Konark’ and ‘Arka Kshetra Konark’.

Expressing that setting up the temple would be a herculean task without the support of the state government, INTACH and KHPT have decided to send a memorandum over the demand to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They said that the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was successfully completed as it was a matter of national pride whereas the ‘Global Sun Temple’ will be a structure of global pride.

Among others, Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, convener of INTACH Odisha was present.

