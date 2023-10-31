IAF officer surrenders in court over minor rape case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer on Monday surrendered before a local court in connection with a minor rape case registered against him in June this year. Group Captain KV Srinivas was accused of raping the daughter of a family friend on June 22 within Laxmisagar police limits in her parents’ absence.

As per the police, the accused, the victim’s parents and some other persons were having a get-together on the day when the incident took place. Srinivas had reportedly insisted the victim’s parents on taking her to the get-together and they agreed. However, after reaching the victim’s house, he allegedly raped her. Later, her parents filed a police complaint in this connection.

A team of Laxmisagar police conducted raids at the office of Srinivas in New Delhi at least twice but he was not present. Sources said whenever the accused received information that Bhubaneswar police had come to the national capital, he would go on leave for two to three days.

The city police had also camped in Delhi for three days to nab him but he did not return. Later, his office declared him as an absconder as he did not report to work after his sanctioned leaves were over, sources said. They said the accused had even applied for anticipatory bail in different courts but did not get any relief.

“A case was registered against Srinivas under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). We will request the court to take him on remand for questioning him in connection with the case,” said an officer of Laxmisagar police station.

