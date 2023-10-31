Home States Odisha

Odisha CM sanctions over Rs 134 crore for Rayagada, Jharsuguda districts

Pandian said three Assembly constituencies of Rayagada district have been sanctioned Rs 91 crore under the scheme.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sanctioned Rs 134.43 crore for different infrastructural projects under the “Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha” scheme for Rayagada and Jharsuguda districts.

Launching the fifth phase of the scheme, the chief minister said that infrastructure created under the scheme will be the base for building aspirational Odisha. Internet connectivity, skill development centre, works hub and banking facilities will also open up vast opportunities for youths, women and farmers in rural areas, he said.

Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said Rs 10.35 crore has been sanctioned for 50 educational and religious institutions under the Rayagada Assembly constituency. He said similar developmental works will be taken up under the scheme in two other Assembly constituencies of Rayagada district and two Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda district.

Pandian said three Assembly constituencies of Rayagada district have been sanctioned Rs 91 crore under the scheme. As many as 2,613 projects in 182 panchayats under 11 blocks of the district will be executed with the fund. Similarly, Rs 39 crore has been sanctioned for Jharsuguda district. As many as 957 projects will be implemented in 78 panchayats under five blocks of the district.

