Odisha HC orders release of two persons arrested from courtroom for unruly behaviour

The duo Pravat Kumar Padhi and Duryadhan Sahu were held in contempt of court and taken into custody after using derogatory language and causing obstruction in the course of administration of justice.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed for the release of two persons including a petitioner in a public interest litigation (PIL), who were arrested from a courtroom for unruly behaviour, using derogatory language and causing obstruction in the course of administration of justice on October 19.

The duo Pravat Kumar Padhi and Duryadhan Sahu were held in contempt of court and taken into custody. They were sent to judicial custody till October 30. Padhi and Sahu, who had since been lodged in the Chowdwar Circle Jail, were produced before the court on Monday.

The division Bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman dropped the criminal contempt proceedings initiated against both and ordered for their release after they tendered unconditional apology by way of an affidavit. The Bench, however, directed the inspector-in-charge of Konark police station to keep a close watch on the conduct of Pravat and Duryodhan.

The unprecedented incident occurred when the court was hearing the PIL seeking the shifting of the location of the Court of Civil Judges (Junior Division) at Konark to another site. The Bench observed that nothing more remained to be adjudicated in the PIL as the Supreme Court had already dismissed the SLP on the issue. The petitioner Padhi and his acquaintance Sahu had then resorted to unruly behaviour in the courtroom.

