Odisha Rajaswa Aamala Sangh warns of protest over apathy of administration

KORAPUT: The Koraput District Revenue Ministerial Association (Odisha Rajaswa Aamala Sangh, ORAS)) has issued a stern warning of a strike in protest against what they perceive as an indifferent attitude from the district administration regarding their postings and promotions.

The association secretary, Nityananda Bhotra, raised these concerns during a media interaction on Sunday.

Bhotra revealed that there were 26 eligible Odisha Revenue Services (ORS) applications deserving of recommendation to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) for the promotion of ministerial staff.

However, only five of these applications have been forwarded by the collector to the RDC. Bhotra expressed concerns over the district administration’s failure to recommend all eligible applications in line with the provisions. He mentioned that during the previous round, approximately 40 applications were recommended for ORS service.

This situation has raised anxiety among the ministerial staff, who have also alleged violations of transfer guidelines. These guidelines stipulate that those with less than two years of service should not be transferred but stationed in their home block or headquarters. It has come to the association’s attention that these guidelines are not being adhered to, suggesting irregularities in promotions and transfers with vested interests, alleged Bhotra.

Bhotra warned that if their demands are not addressed, the association may go on strike. District collector Abdal Md Akhtar responded that ORS applications were recommended based on a 50:50 ratio between clerical and field officials for ORS service. Dismissing the additional demands as baseless, he said, “The applications were sent maintaining a 50:50 ratio between field officials and clerks. We cannot recommend a disproportionate number of clerks for promotion.”

